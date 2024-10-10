The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Forest Service Mains 2024. Eligible candidates can check the provisional answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can submit objections related to the provisional answer key within 5 days of release which is October 13. “The candidate should register his objection with certified references (name of reference books, name of the author of the book, relevant page/document of the reference book is mandatory) on the online link along with the prescribed examination fee on the Commission's website www.mppsc.mp.gov.in,” reads the notification.

The SFS Mains 2024 was held on October 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

Steps to check SFS Mains provisional answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go the what’s new tab Click on provisional Answer Key -State Forest Service Main Exam 2024 link Check the answer key Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to the SFS Mains Provisional answer key.