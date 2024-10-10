The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will soon end the application for the Jharkhand Secretariat Stenographer Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jssc.nic.in till today, October 10, 2024.

Candidates can make changes to their application forms till October 12. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 454 vacancies. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years as of August 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized University/ institute.

Application Fee

The application fee for State’s SC/ ST category candidates is Rs 50, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to all other categories. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for JSSCE 2024

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JSSCE 2024 registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for JSSCE 2024.