The National Fertilizer Limited (NFL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Non-Executive posts 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at nationalfertilizers.com till November 8, 2024. The application correction window will open on November 10 and 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 336 posts. Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on September 30, 2024. Applicants can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General, OBC, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200+application bank charges, whereas SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ExSM/ Departmental category candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Steps to apply for NFL Non-Executive posts 2024

Visit the official website www.nationalfertilizers.com On the homepage, go to the Careers — Recruitment in NFL Click on the Non-Executive 2024 recruitment link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Non-Executive posts 2024.