The Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi (CBSE), has rescheduled the exam date of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for December 2024 (CTET December 2024). As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on December 14.

There will be two CTET papers — Paper I will be for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V and Paper II for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Applicants can appear for both Paper I and Paper II.

“…Now, as per the information received from various candidates, few competitive examinations are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December 2024 (Sunday). Hence, keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday). In case number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15th December, 2024 (Sunday),” reads the notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Direct link to CTET 2024 Information Bulletin.

Meanwhile, the registrations are underway for CTET December 2024 on the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates can apply till October 16, 2024.

Application Fee Category Only Paper I or Paper II Both Paper I or Paper II General/OBC(NCL) Rs 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs 500 Rs 600

Steps to apply for CTET December 2024

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET December 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CTET December 2024.