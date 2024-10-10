The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the admit card for the Technical Education (Teaching) Services Examination 2021. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

The exam will be conducted on October 20 in two shifts — 9.00 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam will be held for 8 subjects out of 16. The Commission had notified a total of 1370 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download TESE Lecturer admit card 2021

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TESE Lecturer 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TESE Lecturer admit card 2021.