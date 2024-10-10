The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the detailed certificate verification schedule for the Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) exam 2024. Candidates can download the schedule from the website ossc.gov.in. The admit card will be released on October 20, 2024.

The Commission has shortlisted 220 candidates for the CV round to be held on October 23 and 24 in two shifts — 10.00 am and 2.00 pm. The CV will be conducted in the office premises of the Commission at Unit-II, Bhubaneshwar.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the indicative notification for LTR Teacher recruitment 2024. A total of 6025 Teacher vacancies have been notified. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The registration schedule will be released in the detailed notification soon.