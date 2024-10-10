The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has started accepting applications from eligible candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (HP TET 2024). Applicants can submit their forms without a late fee on the official website hpbose.org till October 18, 2024.

The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 600 is October 21, 2024. Candidates can make changes to their forms from October 22 to 24, 2024. The exam will be conducted from November 15 to 26, 2024. The admit card will be released four days before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to HP TET November 2024 notification.

Application Fee Category Fee General and their Sub-Categories Rs 1200 OBC/ST/SC/Physical handicapped Rs 700

Steps to apply for HP TET November 2024

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on HP TET November 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HP TET November 2024.