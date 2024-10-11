RSMSSB CHO DV schedule out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here
Candidates can check their respective date and time slot through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a document verification schedule for Community Health Officer (CHO) posts. Eligible candidates can check the schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The document verification will take place from October 16 to 29. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 5261 CHO vacancies. The written exam was conducted on March 3, 2024.
Steps to apply for RSMSSB CHO DV schedule
- Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the news notification
- Click on ‘CHO Recruitment 2022 : Time schedule for first phase of document verification’
- Check the schedule
- Take a print out for future reference
