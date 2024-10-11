The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the preliminary exam admit card for the recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) today, October 11. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in .

The exam will be conducted on October 19 and 20, reports ToI. The exam will be conducted for one hour and will consist of three sections — English Language (30 marks), Quantitative Aptitude (35 marks), and Reasoning Ability (35 marks).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4455 PO/ MT posts.

Steps to download PO/ MT XIV Prelims admit card

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the CRP PO/ MT XIV admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

