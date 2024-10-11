The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Mining Inspector posts under Advt No 32/2023. Eligible candidates download the answer key from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, within five days of the release of the answer key. The exam was conducted on September 29, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 19 Mining Inspector posts in the State.

Steps to download Mining Inspector answer key 2023

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Mining Officer answer key 2023 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Mining Inspector answer key 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam (qualifying in nature) followed by a physical interview.