UKSSSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 751 Group C posts till November 1
Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till November 1, 2024.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has started accepting applications for recruitment to various Group C posts under Advt. No. 6/UKSSSC/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till November 1, 2024.
Candidates can make changes to their applications from November 5 to 8, 2024. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted in January 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 751 Group C posts. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Categories
|Fee
|Unreserved/ OBC
|Rs 300
|SC/ST/EWS/Divyang
|Rs 150
|Orphan
|Rs 0
Steps to apply for Group C posts 2024
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group C posts 2024 application link
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Group C posts 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.