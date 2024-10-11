The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has released the official notification for the engagement of Apprentices, under Apprentices Act, 1961 - Project 2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website bankofmaharashtra.in from October 14 to 24, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 Apprentice posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 to 28 years as on June 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/ Institute approved by the Government of India or its regulatory bodies. The apprentice should be proficient in the local language (Reading, Writing, and Speaking) of the State / UT. The apprentice should produce a 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing one of the languages as a local language. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application Fee / Intimation Charges UR / EWS / OBC Rs 150 + GST SC/ ST Rs 100 + GST PwBD Exempted

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.