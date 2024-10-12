The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the Phase II admit card for the recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) General PY 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Phase II will be conducted on October 19 in two shifts. Paper-III (General Finance and Management) is scheduled for the morning shift, and Paper-I (Economics and Social Issues) and Paper-II [English (Writing Skills)] are scheduled for the afternoon shift without any break between Paper-I and Paper-II. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 94 vacancies out of which 66 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General, 21 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and 7 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM.

Steps to download Officer Grade B Phase II admit card

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to the Call Letters tab Click on Officer Grade B Phase II admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Officer Grade B Phase II admit card 2024.

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.