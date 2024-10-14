The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has released the notification for Administrative Officers–Scale I Generalists and Specialist post’s recruitment. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website uiic.co.in from October 15 to November 5.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 200 vacancies — 100 for Specialists posts and 100 for Generalists posts. The tentative date of the examination is December 14, 2024. Candidates can download the admit card tentatively 10 days before the examination date.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 21 years to 30 years can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be given to the candidates of reserved categories.

For education qualifications candidates can refer to the detailed notification.

Direct link to the official detailed notification.

Application Fee

Category of Applicant Amount (Non-refundable) All Applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of PSGI COMPANIES Rs.1000/- (Application fee including service charges) + GST as applicable SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Permanent Employees of PSGI COMPANIES Rs.250/- (service charges only) + GST as applicable

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination and interview.