The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) will release the Group I Services main admit card 2024 today, October 14. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The Group I main exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 27 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. A total of 31,382 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.

Steps to download Group I main admit card 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group I main admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the certificate verification schedule of the Town Planning Building Overseer posts, Notification No. 14/2022. As per the notification, the CV is scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 24 (10.30 am) at Sri Potti Sree Ramulu Telugu University, Public Garden Road, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Direct link to TPBO CV schedule 2024.

A total of 348 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the CV round. Link for web options will be provided from October 20 onwards. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies for Town Planning Building Overseer.