SSC GD Constable 2025: Last date to register for 39481 posts today, details here
Candidates can apply for 39481 Constable vacancies at ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the application process for the Constable (General Duty) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today, October 14. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ssc.gov.in.
The correction window for the application form will open on November 5 and close on November 7 by 11.00 pm. The computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled for January-February, 2025.
Vacancy Details
Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017
Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248
Special Security Force (SSF): 35
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: Candidates between the ages of 18 to 23 years as of January 1, 2025, can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be given to reserved categories of candidates. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details through the link mentioned below:
Direct link to official notification.
Steps to apply for SSC Constable (GD) posts
Open official website ssc.gov.in
Under ‘quick links’ tab, click ‘apply’
Click on ‘Register Now’ and fill details
Login using details
Complete application and make payment
Save application for future reference
Direct link to apply of SSC Constable (GD).
Selection Process
The recruitment process involves four stages.
Computer-Based Test (CBT): Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge (GK), Mathematics, and Language (English/Hindi). There will be 20 questions from each subject, for every right answer 2 marks will be awarded. For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted.
Physical Tests (PET/PMT): Candidates who pass the CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).
Document Verification: Candidates who qualify for the PET and PMT will enter the document verification stage.
Medical Examination: Candidates who qualify for the document verification will undergo a medical examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.