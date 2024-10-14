The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the Group I Services main admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The Group I main exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 27 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. A total of 31,382 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.

Steps to download Group I main admit card 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group I main admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group I main admit card 2024.