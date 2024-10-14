TSPSC Group I mains admit card 2024 released at tspsc.gov.in
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the Group I Services main admit card 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
The Group I main exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 21 to 27 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. A total of 31,382 candidates have been shortlisted for the main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.
Steps to download Group I main admit card 2024
Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Group I main admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
