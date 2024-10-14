The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Gazetted vacancies in Govt. Dental College, Srinagar and Indira Gandhi Government Dental College, Jammu in Health and Medical Education Department. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

“The candidates are further advised to clearly mention the question(s) objected to with reference to its serial number as it appears in the Question Booklet of Series A of the provisional answer key,” reads the notification.

Eligible candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by October 16 up to 5.00 pm. A fee of Rs 500 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on October 11, 2024.

Steps to download Gazzetted Vacancies answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Gazetted Vacancies answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any