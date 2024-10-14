The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board ( MPESB ) has released the provisional answer key for the Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 17, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 per suggestion is applicable. The recruitment exam was conducted on September 30, 2024. The Board aims to fill a total of 450 vacancies.

“The final ‘key’ (final answer) will be prepared for evaluation by ESB after considering the defective questions in the question paper as well as the online representations received from the candidates. The decision taken by Professional Examination Board Bhopal regarding the final answer will be final,” reads the notification.

Steps to download ITI Training Officer answer key

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ITI Training Officer answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to ITI Training Officer answer key 2024.