The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon end the online application form for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) in November 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website, www.icsi.edu, until today, October 15, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9 for a duration of 120 minutes. To qualify the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 2000.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2024

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET November 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CSEET November 2024.