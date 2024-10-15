The United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) has started the application for Administrative Officers–Scale I Generalists and Specialists post’s recruitment. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website uiic.co.in till November 5.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 200 vacancies — 100 for Specialists posts and 100 for Generalists posts. The tentative date of the examination is December 14, 2024. Candidates can download the admit card tentatively 10 days before the examination date. The late date to print your application form is November 20.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 21 years to 30 years can apply for the posts. Age relaxation will be given to the candidates of reserved categories.

For education qualifications candidates can refer to the detailed notification.

Application Fee

Category of Applicant Amount (Non-refundable) All Applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of PSGI COMPANIES Rs.1000/- (Application fee including service charges) + GST as applicable SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Permanent Employees of PSGI COMPANIES Rs.250/- (service charges only) + GST as applicable

Steps to apply for UIIC AO posts

Visit the official website uiic.co.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment of Administrative Officers (Scale - I) Generalists and Specialists 2024 Register your details Fill your application form and submit the form Take print out of application form

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online examination and interview.