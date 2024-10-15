The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released the admit card for the Assam Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade IV exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website assam.gov.in.

The written exam will be conducted on October 27, 2024.

“The candidates will have produce hard copy of the admit card and a photo identity card issued by Government such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, Voter-ID to appear in the written examination and must follow all the instructions mentioned in the admit card,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ADRE Grade IV admit card 2024

Visit the official website assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ADRE Grade IV admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ADRE Grade IV admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.