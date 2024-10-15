The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education has released the provisional answer key of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 ( AP TET July 2024 ) held from October 3 to 14. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 18, 2024. The results are likely to be announced in November 2024. AP TET July 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 3 to 21, 2024.

Steps to download AP TET answer key 2024

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, go to the “Question Papers & Keys” tab Click on the AP TET 2024 answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AP TET answer key 2024.