The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Inspector of Motor Vehicle (AIMV), Class-3, Ports and Transport Department under Advt. No. 52/2024-25. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in till October 30, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 153 AIMV posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 19 years to 35 years as on October 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Diploma in Mechanical or Automobile Engineering (3 yrs. course) or Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical or Automobile Engineering obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is applicable. More details in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Assistant Engineer posts 2024

Visit the official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Create an OTR login and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference