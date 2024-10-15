MPESB ANMTST result 2024 declared, here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results of the ANM Training Selection Test 2024 (ANMTST 2024) today, October 15. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on September 2, 2024. ANMTST is conducted for admission into MP State Women’s Health Worker Training Centers.
Steps to download ANMTST result 2024
Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ANMTST result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ANMTST result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.