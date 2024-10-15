The Gujarat Public Service Commission ( GPSC ) has released the final answer key for Drugs Inspector posts (Advt. No. 55/2023-24) today, October 15. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies.

Steps to download Drugs Inspector final answer key

Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Drug Inspector final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Drug Inspector final answer key 2024.