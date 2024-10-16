The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the timetable for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 . The examination will be held on October 27. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The exam will be held in five zones Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur. The exam will be held in two shifts — General Studies Paper - I exam will take place from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and General Studies Paper - II exam timings are 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 399 posts for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Exam Pattern

The prelims examination comprises two papers which will be of an objective type nature. Each paper will be of 200 marks and the time duration will be 2 hours. For every wrong 0.33 marks will be deducted. The General Studies (Paper - I) will have 100 multiple-choice questions and Paper - II will have 80 multiple-choice questions.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, main exam, and the interview round.