RSMSSB Hostel Superintendent result 2024 declared; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED)-2024 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 335 Hostel Superintendent posts.
Steps to download Hostel Superintendent result
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the “News & Notifications” tab
Click on Hostel Superintendent result 2024 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Hostel Superintendent result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.