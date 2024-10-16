The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the Hostel Superintendent Grade-II (SJED)-2024 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 335 Hostel Superintendent posts.

Steps to download Hostel Superintendent result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “News & Notifications” tab Click on Hostel Superintendent result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Hostel Superintendent result 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.