The Indian Coast Guard ( ICG ) has declared the Stage II results of the Navik (General Duty) under CGEPT-02/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 260 Navik (General Duty) posts in various zones of the Indian Coast Guard.

Vacancy Details

North - 79 posts

West - 66 posts

North East - 68 posts

East - 33 posts

North West - 12 posts

Andaman and Nicobar - 3 posts

Steps to download CGEPT 02/2024 stage II result

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel CGEPT’ tab Click on the ICG CGEPT 02/2024 stage II result link Login and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The final merit list will be prepared based on three primary stages of the recruitment drive Stage- I (Computer Based Examination), Stage - II (Adaptability Test, PMT and Document Vertification) and Stage - III (Document Verification and Pre-Enrolment Medicals at INS Chilka).

