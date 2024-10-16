The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has declared the Stage II results of the Navik (General Duty) under CGEPT-02/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 260 Navik (General Duty) posts in various zones of the Indian Coast Guard.

Vacancy Details

  • North - 79 posts

  • West - 66 posts

  • North East - 68 posts

  • East - 33 posts

  • North West - 12 posts

  • Andaman and Nicobar - 3 posts

Steps to download CGEPT 02/2024 stage II result

  1. Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

  2. Go to ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel CGEPT’ tab

  3. Click on the ICG CGEPT 02/2024 stage II result link

  4. Login and download the result

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICG CGEPT 02/2024 stage II result.

Selection Process

The final merit list will be prepared based on three primary stages of the recruitment drive Stage- I (Computer Based Examination), Stage - II (Adaptability Test, PMT and Document Vertification) and Stage - III (Document Verification and Pre-Enrolment Medicals at INS Chilka).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.