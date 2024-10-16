ICG CGEPT 02/2024 stage II result declared; here’s download link
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has declared the Stage II results of the Navik (General Duty) under CGEPT-02/2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 260 Navik (General Duty) posts in various zones of the Indian Coast Guard.
Vacancy Details
North - 79 posts
West - 66 posts
North East - 68 posts
East - 33 posts
North West - 12 posts
Andaman and Nicobar - 3 posts
Steps to download CGEPT 02/2024 stage II result
Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
Go to ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel CGEPT’ tab
Click on the ICG CGEPT 02/2024 stage II result link
Login and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ICG CGEPT 02/2024 stage II result.
Selection Process
The final merit list will be prepared based on three primary stages of the recruitment drive Stage- I (Computer Based Examination), Stage - II (Adaptability Test, PMT and Document Vertification) and Stage - III (Document Verification and Pre-Enrolment Medicals at INS Chilka).
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.