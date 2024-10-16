RSMSSB Female Supervisor answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions from October 18
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, from October 18 to 20, 2024.
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Supervisor (Woman Empowerment) 2024 provisional answer key on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, from October 18 to 20, 2024.
A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on August 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 Supervisor (Woman Empowerment) vacancies.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Supervisor answer key 2024
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the “News & Notifications” tab
Click on the Supervisor answer key 2024 link
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
For more details, candidates are advised to check detailed notification here.