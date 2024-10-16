The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the Supervisor (Woman Empowerment) 2024 provisional answer key on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, from October 18 to 20, 2024.

A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on August 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 Supervisor (Woman Empowerment) vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Supervisor answer key 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “News & Notifications” tab Click on the Supervisor answer key 2024 link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to check detailed notification here.