UKSSSC Havaldar PMT/PET admit card released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card for the Havaldar (Home Guards and Civil Defence Uttarakhand) PMT/PET posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.
The PMT/PET will be conducted from October 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 Havaldar posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Havaldar PMT/PET admit card
Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Havaldar PMT/PET admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to PMT/PET admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.