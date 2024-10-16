The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research ( JIPMER ) Puducherry has announced the results for the various Group B and C posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jipmer.edu.in .

The exam was conducted on September 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 209 vacancies, of which 169 are for Group B posts and 40 are for Group C posts.

Steps to download JIPMER Group B/ C result 2024

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in Go to the Jobs tab and click on Group B, C result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group B, C result 2024.