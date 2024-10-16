JIPMER result 2024 declared for Group B, C posts; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website jipmer.edu.in.
The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry has announced the results for the various Group B and C posts. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jipmer.edu.in.
The exam was conducted on September 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 209 vacancies, of which 169 are for Group B posts and 40 are for Group C posts.
Steps to download JIPMER Group B/ C result 2024
Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in
Go to the Jobs tab and click on Group B, C result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Group B, C result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.