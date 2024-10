The Consortium of National Law Universities has postponed the online application deadline for the Common Law Admission Test 2025 or CLAT 2025 . Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till October 22, 2024. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to conclude on October 15, 2024.

The offline admission test will be conducted on December 1 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Here’s CLAT 2025 deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: No age limit has been set for the application process.

Educational Qualification:

For UG Programme (5 year Integrated Law Degree) - Candidates who have passed in 10+2 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45% of marks or its equivalent grade.

For PG Programme (One year LLM Degree) - An LL.B Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50% marks or its equivalent grade.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Online application Fee for both UG and PG Programmes is Rs 4000 for all unreserved cateogory candidates and Rs 3500 for SC/ST/PwD/BPL candidates.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2025

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2025 application link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CLAT 2025.

About CLAT 2025

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.