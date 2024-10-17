The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) started the application process for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) in January 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on the official website www.icsi.edu till December 15.

The examination will be conducted on January 11, 2025. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. The exam will be conducted in remote-protected mode. To qualify for the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to Rs 2000 as the application fee. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET January 2025

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Go to Latest@ICSI—Students Click on the CSEET January 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload documents, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for CSEET Januray 2025.