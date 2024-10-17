AIIMS NORCET 7 mains result out at aiimsexams.ac.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check their roll number-wise result through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the result of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) Stage II 2024 for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer as per advertisement Notification No. 82/2024. Candidates can download their final result through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
A total of 6,994 candidates have qualified for the exam. Candidates who have qualified for the mains exam will appear for document verification process. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1487 vacancies.
“The final seat position for allocation and detail procedure will be published on October 23, 2024, and online filling of choice will start from October 23, 2024, to October 30, 2024, till 5.00 pm,” reads the official notification.
Category Wise Cut off percentage
|Category
|Percentage cut off of qualified candidates
|UR/EWS
|50.00
|OBC
|45.00
|SC/ST
|40.00
|UR-PWBD
|46.458
|OBC-PWBD
|40.833
Steps to check the AIIMS NORCET result
- Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the important announcement section
- Click on Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-7)
- Check your result
- Save the result and take a print out for future reference