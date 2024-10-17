The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has started the application process for recruitment of Trainee Engineer (Electrical) post. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website powergrid.in till November 6.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 47 posts of Engineer Trainee (Electrical).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should have the upper age limit of 28 years as of November 6, 2024.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institute with a minimum of 60% marks or Equivalent CGPA. The candidates should also have a valid score in GATE Exam 2024.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will undergo a training period of one year. They will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.30,000 -1,20,000/-, IDA, HRA, and Perks @ 12% of Basic Pay per month during the training period. On successful completion of 1-year training, they will be placed as Asstt. Engineer at E0 level in the pay scale of Rs.30,000 -1,20,000/- (IDA). For more details, candidates can refer to the official detailed notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

How to apply for PGCIL Trainee Engineer posts

Visit the official website powergrid.in On the homepage, go to the careers tab Click on Recruitment of Trainee-Engineer (Electrical) for POWERGRID Energy Services Limited (PESL) through GATE 2024 Fill the details to login Submit the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to apply for PGCIL Trainee Engineer posts.