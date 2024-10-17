The India Exim Bank (IEB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Management Trainees under Advt. No. HRM/ MT/ 2024-25/ 01. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards through the official website eximbankindia.in till October 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 50 Management Trainee (MT) (Banking Operations) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 21 years and should not be above 28 years as on August 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation. The graduation course should be of a minimum 3-year full time duration. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee and intimation charges for General and OBC candidates are Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD /EWS and Female candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.eximbankindia.in On the homepage, go to the Careers tab Click on Download Interview Call Letter (Direct Recruitment Drive for Management Trainees) Fill the details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written test and personal interview. The date and timing of the written test will be intimated later by notification on our website, personal email and/or SMS. Candidates who are shortlisted based on the performance in the written test will be called for personal interview.