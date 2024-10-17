UGC NET final answer key 2024 released; results expected soon
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the UGC NET June 2024. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The results are expected to be released soon.
UGC NET 2024 was conducted from August 27 to September 5, 2024.
Steps to download UGC NET final answer key 2024
Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2024 final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to UGC NET 2024 final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.