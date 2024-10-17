The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board ( WBJEEB ) has released round 2 seat allotment result of the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) Counselling 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in .

Candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee (For fresh allottees), report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission from October 18 to 20. The result of the round 1 counselling process was released on October 8, 2024.

Direct link to WBJEEB JELET Counselling 2024 schedule.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download JELET round 2 seat allotment result

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, under the examination tab go to the JELET link Click on the JELET Counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link Login and download the result Pay the fee and accept the seat

Direct link to JELET Counselling 2024 round 2 result.

JELET is held for admissions into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.