WB JELET counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment result out, here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/jelet/.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released round 2 seat allotment result of the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) Counselling 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
Candidates have to pay the seat acceptance fee (For fresh allottees), report to allotted institutes for document verification and admission from October 18 to 20. The result of the round 1 counselling process was released on October 8, 2024.
Direct link to WBJEEB JELET Counselling 2024 schedule.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download JELET round 2 seat allotment result
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
On the homepage, under the examination tab go to the JELET link
Click on the JELET Counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment result link
Login and download the result
Pay the fee and accept the seat
Direct link to JELET Counselling 2024 round 2 result.
JELET is held for admissions into 2nd year (3rd semester) of 4-year Undergraduate Courses in Engineering/ Technology/ Pharmacy (except Architecture) of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.