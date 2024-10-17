GPSC Seed Officer answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by Oct 24
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, by October 24, 2024.
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Seed Officer posts under Advt. No. 12/2024-25. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by October 24, 2024. The exam was conducted on October 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 41 vacancies.
Steps to download Seed Officer answer key 2024
Visit the official website gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Seed Officer answer key 2024 link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to Seed Officer answer key 2024.
Direct link to Seed Officer objection format 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.