The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at psc.uk.gov.in from October 18, 2024. The last date to apply for November 7, 2024.

Candidates can make changes to the form from October 19 to 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 613 vacancies.

Here’s the short notification.

Steps to apply for Lecturer Group C 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Lecturer Group C 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference