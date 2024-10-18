The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for recruitment of the Public Prosecutor post in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel. Eligible candidates can their results through the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The commission has selected 48 candidates for the position of Public Prosecutor in CBI. The recruitment test was conducted on December 17, 2023, and the interview was conducted from September 17 to 20.

Steps to check the UPSC CBI Public Prosecutor result

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the UPSC CBI Public Prosecutor result Check your result Save the result and download it for future reference

Direct link to the result.