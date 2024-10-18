The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon end the application form for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till today, October 18, 2024.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 733 posts, of which 346 are State Services posts and 387 Subordinate Service posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Must hold a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas EWS/SC/ST and other reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 400.

Steps to register for RPSC RAS 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Login and fill up the form Upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference