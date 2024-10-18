The Sashastra Sena Bal (SSB) has announced the provisional result of the recruitment of the Head Constable (Communication) post. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website www.ssbrectt.gov.in.

The board has selected a total of 578 candidates for the posts.

Category wise cut off list Category Cut off UR 97 EWS 90 OBC 94 SC 81 ST 81

Steps to check the SSB result

Visit the official website www.ssbrectt.gov.in On the homepage, go to the latest news section Click on the Declaration of final result for provisional selection candidates for the post of Head Constable(Communication)-2023 Check the result Save the result and download it

Direct link to check the result.

