SSB Head Constable recruitment 2024 final result out at www.ssbrectt.gov.in; check result here
Candidates can check their results through the official website www.ssbrectt.gov.in.
The Sashastra Sena Bal (SSB) has announced the provisional result of the recruitment of the Head Constable (Communication) post. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website www.ssbrectt.gov.in.
The board has selected a total of 578 candidates for the posts.
Category wise cut off list
|Category
|Cut off
|UR
|97
|EWS
|90
|OBC
|94
|SC
|81
|ST
|81
Steps to check the SSB result
- Visit the official website www.ssbrectt.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the latest news section
- Click on the Declaration of final result for provisional selection candidates for the post of Head Constable(Communication)-2023
- Check the result
- Save the result and download it
Direct link to check the result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.