The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key of the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 for Classes 11-12. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exams were conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 final answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference