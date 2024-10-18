The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) Exam 2024 today, October 18 by 6.00 pm. Eligible candidates can fill out their DAF forms through the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The result for the written exam was released on September 24. The candidates shortlisted in the written exam will appear for the next stage which includes the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Tests (PETs), and Medical Standards Tests. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 506 vacancies, of which 186 vacancies are for BSF, 120 for CRPF, 100 for CISF, 58 for ITBP, and 42 for SSB.

Steps to fill the CAPF DAF 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on ‘DAF: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024’ Fill the required details Save the application form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill out the DAF form.