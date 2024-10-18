Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the marks and final answer key of the Hospital Care Taker exam 2022. Candidates can download their marks from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The RPSC Hospital Care Taker exam will be held on February 10 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Hospital Care Taker vacancies which include 50 non-TSP and 5 TSP.

Steps to check Hospital Care Taker marks 2022

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Hospital are Taker marks 2022 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the marks Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

RPSC will shortlist candidates based on a written competitive examination carrying 150 marks and 150 questions of Multiple Choice Type questions. The exam will be 2.30 Hours duration and consist of two parts.

