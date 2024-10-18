The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Combined Competitive Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website appsc.gov.in till November 10, 2024.

The CCE (Prelims) 2024 will be conducted on December 15, 2024. The Commission has notified a total of 140 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on November 10, 2024. Upper age relaxation applies to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university/ institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for APPSC CCE 2024

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link against APPSC CCE 2024 Complete the Step 1 OTR Registration and proceed Login, select the post, fill out the form, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference