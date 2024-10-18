Punjab TET registration 2024 begins; apply till November 4
Candidates can apply for the exam at pstet.pseb.ac.in till November 4, 2024.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has opened the application window for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the test on the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in till November 4, 2024. The correction window will open from November 5 to 8, 2024.
The exam will tentatively be conducted on January 1, 2025. Paper I and Paper II will consist of 150 questions of 150 marks each. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details available on the official website.
Application Fee
|Category
|Paper-I
|Paper-II
|Both Papers
|General/ OBC (only for Punjab)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1000
|Rs 2000
|SC/ ST/ Differently abled (only for Punjab)
|Rs 500
|Rs 500
|Rs 1000
|Ex-servicemen (self) (only for Punjab)
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Other states (for all categories)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 1000
|Rs 2000
Steps to apply for Punjab TET 2024
- Visit the official website pstet.pseb.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on PSTET registration link
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Check and download the form
- Take a printout for future reference
About PSTET 2024
Punjab TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) is an annual examination conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach for the schools affiliated with the PSEB. The examination is held at two levels— Paper I for candidates who want to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper II for candidates who want to teach from Class 6 to Class 8.
