The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has released the final answer key of the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website jssc.nic.in .

The exams were conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JGGLCCE final answer key 2023

Visit the official notification jssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new tab Click on the JGGLCCE-2023 final answer key link Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JGGLCCE 2023 final answer key.